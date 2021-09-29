WLOX Careers
Former pastor, treasurer accused of embezzling $136K from Brunswick County church

Wendi McLamb
Wendi McLamb(BCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - A former pastor and treasurer have both been accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a Brunswick County church over a seven-year period.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Wendi Wishnefsky McLamb, 52, of Supply, surrendered to deputies Wednesday morning and was charged with felony embezzlement of funds by public officer/trustee greater than $100,000, and felony conspiracy.

She was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $150,000 unsecured bond, jail records indicate.

Arrest warrants from the sheriff’s office state that McLamb and her ex-husband, Ransom Wade McLamb Jr. of Bolton, conspired to embezzle $136,036.81 worth of financial property from Sabbath Home Baptist Church in Supply through the use of debt/credit cards and other banking transactions.

The alleged offenses happened between Jan. 1, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2020.

According to the warrants, Wendi McLamb was the church’s treasurer/secretary at the time of the alleged offenses, while Ransom Wade McLamb Jr. was the church’s pastor. Both are no longer with the church, a sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson said that Ransom Wade McLamb Jr. is wanted on similar charges and has an active warrant for his arrest.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

