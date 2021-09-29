WLOX Careers
FedExForum requiring vaccine proof or negative test for all Grizzlies and Tigers games, concerts and other events

FedExForum (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedExForum is implementing a policy that requires guests show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of attending an event.

The new policy goes into effect Wednesday, Oct. 20 for the Grizzlies home opener and continues at least through Nov. 19. It includes Grizzlies games, Tigers games and all concerts and other events at FedExForum.

Per the continued masking order under Shelby County’s latest health directive, masks are also required for everyone inside FedExForum regardless of vaccination status until the order is lifted. Children under 2 are exempt.

Children 2 to 11 must wear masks inside FedExForum, and if they are sitting within 15 feet of the court for Grizzlies games they must also show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

All vaccinated guests must show proof of at least one dose.

FedExForum is implementing CLEAR Health Pass as a secure way for fans to upload their vaccination cards and test results from providers. The app can be downloaded onto your phone, giving you access to priority lines to enter FedExForum. Click here to download the app.

Those who show physical cards or negative test results must go through a manual check.

“We polled our season ticket holders and found that a clear-cut supermajority of our MVPs are vaccinated and want to be in a vaccinated/tested environment for games,” said Grizzlies President Jason Wexler. “It was genuinely encouraging that the best interests of the health of our community so profoundly aligned with the preferred way for Grizzlies’ season ticket holders to enjoy games at FedExForum in the current environment. Those who are vaccinated overwhelmingly said they are willing to show proof of vaccination. Once the mask order is lifted, and with the vaccination/negative test policy already in place, fans can get back to a mask-less environment inside FedExForum with the confidence that everyone in attendance is either vaccinated or has shown proof of a negative test.”

Find a list of providers and pharmacies integrated CLEAR Health Pass.

