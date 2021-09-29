WLOX Careers
Domino’s unveils all-electric vehicle for deliveries(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Domino’s Pizza unveiled its first electric vehicle in Gulfport Wednesday.

RPM consists of 176 stores across five states, and franchise owner Glenn Mueller said his delivery drivers travel hundreds of miles a day from each of those stores.

They’re now teaming up with Mississippi Power to make their fleets more efficient and safer on the environment.

“As Domino’s Pizza’s grow, we want to constantly innovate,” Mueller said. “And so this is another innovation, we think, and we’re so blessed to have Mississippi Power Company here to help us. We’re excited about it.”

Mississippi Power assisted with the installation of the charging station.

Domino’s executives said they’re hoping to learn all they can from the power company with this test model before adding more to the fleet.

“We’ve already seen in the last really two years, the number of registered EV’s has doubled in the state of Mississippi,” Mississippi Power CEO Anthony Wilson said. “And so I think that’s a trend that will continue. Just about every major manufacturer now is transitioning from fossil fuel over to electric vehicle designs. So I think it’s a wave of the future.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

