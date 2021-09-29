WLOX Careers
Dobbs: Funding for medical marijuana regulation is a concern

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, file photo, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas...
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, file photo, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs responds to a question during a news briefing regarding Mississippi's COVID-19 response in Jackson, Miss. Dobbs says he’s concerned about how the Health Department would receive money for its part in licensing and regulating a proposed medical marijuana program. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi state health officer says he’s concerned about how the Health Department would receive money for its part in licensing and regulating a proposed medical marijuana program.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs spoke Tuesday to the Legislative Black Caucus. He says some regulatory programs, such as restaurant inspections, are funded by specific fees.

But he says there’s no specified source of funding for medical marijuana regulation.

The state Supreme Court in May overturned a medical marijuana plan approved by voters last November, citing problems with the initiative process.

House and Senate leaders want a special session so legislators can create a medical marijuana program.

