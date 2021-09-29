WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Daughter says Pelé will leave hospital and recover at home

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento says the Brazilian soccer great is expected to leave the hospital after getting treatment for almost one month.

The 80-year-old had a tumor removed from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.

Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not confirm the soccer great is expected to leave soon.

Pelé published several pictures and videos on social media showing his recovery efforts.

The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Daniel Bourgeois, who goes by the nickname “Creep,” pleaded guilty to one count of second...
‘Creep’ admits to shooting man in Hancock County while on drugs
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
4 of 6 injured in explosion at Louisiana chemical plant released from hospital
Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2008, file photo, Turkish Airlines aircraft are seen on the tarmac at...
New Orleans surgeon delivers baby on flight
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,520 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 deaths...
1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

Latest News

An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen is on display at the California Academy of Sciences in San...
US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct
An orange lobster has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.
Rare orange lobster saved from being a meal
A couple got married on the border of the United States and Canada.
Couple exchange vows at US-Canada border because of travel restrictions
An orange lobster is extremely rare and has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.
Extremely rare, orange lobster saved from being a meal