WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Police to hold news conference on body of Baton Rouge toddler found in Miss.

Nevaeh Allen
Nevaeh Allen(Viewer Submitted)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has announced a 4:00 p.m press conference on the Nevaeh Allen investigation at 9000 Airline Hwy.

The press conference is set to begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The press conference will be live on WAFB and our streaming platforms.

RELATED LINKS:

Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance

Missing La. toddler’s body found in Hancock County, coroner says

Allen’s death has been ruled as a homicide according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s office.

Authorities said the toddler’s body was found in Mississippi on Sunday, Sept. 26, the same day her stepfather was arrested in connection with the investigation into her disappearance.

The baby’s stepfather, Phillip Gardner, 30, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Prison on Sunday on charges of unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice. His bond was set at $75,000 on Monday. As of 2:25 p.m., he had not yet bonded out.

According to BRPD, he could face additional charges based on the autopsy results. Police added they will hold a news conference at some point during the upcoming week.

Baton Rouge detectives started their search for the missing toddler at an apartment complex on La Belle Avenue on Friday, Sept. 24. They continued searching Saturday, which is when the FBI became involved in the investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Daniel Bourgeois, who goes by the nickname “Creep,” pleaded guilty to one count of second...
‘Creep’ admits to shooting man in Hancock County while on drugs
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
4 of 6 injured in explosion at Louisiana chemical plant released from hospital
Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Anthony Depreo of Diamondhead puts up a sign Tuesday at Chandeleur Brewing Company in Gulfport...
Alcohol delivery app launches on the Coast
Citing the continued decline in both school district and local COVID-19 cases, Ocean Springs...
Ocean Springs School District votes to drop COVID policy, including mask mandate

Latest News

Water remains over many roads in Pearl River County as Ida continues to drench the Magnolia...
Mississsippi requests Major Disaster Delcartion due to Hurricane Ida
According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the teens held up the Shell station in the St....
Two teens charged with armed robbery after robbing gas station in Jackson County
Citing the continued decline in both school district and local COVID-19 cases, Ocean Springs...
Ocean Springs School District votes to drop COVID policy, including mask mandate
Satellite image showing Ida approaching Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 29, 2021.
One month after Ida, 4 key takeaways