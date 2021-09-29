2 ATMs ripped from the ground, stolen vehicle recovered

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is taking leads regarding two damaged ATMs and an undisclosed amount of stolen cash.

According to Police Chief Tommy Cox, dispatch received alarm calls on Wednesday at approximately 5:13 a.m. at the Magnolia State Bank and at 5:18 a.m. at a Trustmark Bank. Cox said an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the Magnolia ATM, but no money was taken from the Trustmark ATM.

Significant damage was done to both machines, which were both free standing machines outside of the banks.

Officials said that a stolen commercial vehicle was used to rip at least one of the ATMs from the ground.

That vehicle, a white pick-up truck, was stolen from a Hattiesburg construction site. The company associated with the truck has not been disclosed. It was recovered at the Trustmark.

LPD is looking into multiple leads. They are in contact with the FBI and the Hattiesburg Police Department for help running down leads.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information is provided.

