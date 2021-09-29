WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

2 ATMs ripped from the ground, stolen vehicle recovered

The white pick-up truck was stolen from a Hattiesburg construction site.
The white pick-up truck was stolen from a Hattiesburg construction site.(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff and Mia Monet
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is taking leads regarding two damaged ATMs and an undisclosed amount of stolen cash.

According to Police Chief Tommy Cox, dispatch received alarm calls on Wednesday at approximately 5:13 a.m. at the Magnolia State Bank and at 5:18 a.m. at a Trustmark Bank. Cox said an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the Magnolia ATM, but no money was taken from the Trustmark ATM.

Significant damage was done to both machines, which were both free standing machines outside of the banks.

Officials said that a stolen commercial vehicle was used to rip at least one of the ATMs from the ground.

That vehicle, a white pick-up truck, was stolen from a Hattiesburg construction site. The company associated with the truck has not been disclosed. It was recovered at the Trustmark.

LPD is looking into multiple leads. They are in contact with the FBI and the Hattiesburg Police Department for help running down leads.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Daniel Bourgeois, who goes by the nickname “Creep,” pleaded guilty to one count of second...
‘Creep’ admits to shooting man in Hancock County while on drugs
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
4 of 6 injured in explosion at Louisiana chemical plant released from hospital
Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Anthony Depreo of Diamondhead puts up a sign Tuesday at Chandeleur Brewing Company in Gulfport...
Alcohol delivery app launches on the Coast
Citing the continued decline in both school district and local COVID-19 cases, Ocean Springs...
Ocean Springs School District votes to drop COVID policy, including mask mandate

Latest News

Water remains over many roads in Pearl River County as Ida continues to drench the Magnolia...
Mississsippi requests Major Disaster Delcartion due to Hurricane Ida
According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the teens held up the Shell station in the St....
Two teens charged with armed robbery after robbing gas station in Jackson County
Nevaeh Allen
Police to hold news conference on body of Baton Rouge toddler found in Miss.
Citing the continued decline in both school district and local COVID-19 cases, Ocean Springs...
Ocean Springs School District votes to drop COVID policy, including mask mandate
Satellite image showing Ida approaching Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 29, 2021.
One month after Ida, 4 key takeaways