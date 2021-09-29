WLOX Careers
1,098 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 303 new cases and 17 new deaths reported Wednesday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,098 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths in the state on Wednesday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 303 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that period. New cases were reported in Harrison County (170), Jackson County (60), Pearl River County (26), George County (24), Hancock County (15), and Stone County (8).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George477276679
Hancock75691217215
Harrison33,41850453176
Jackson23,87735728340
Pearl River918822921042
Stone3540608714

Statewide, 50 deaths were reported on Wednesday. Of those, 28 deaths occurred between Aug. 26 and Sept. 28, including in Hancock County (2), Harrison County (1), Jackson County (3), and Pearl River County (2). An additional 22 deaths that occurred between May 25 and Sept. 24 were identified through death certificate reports, including in George County (3), Hancock County (3), Harrison County (2), and Pearl River County (1).

As of Sept. 28 at 3pm, there have been a total of 487,293 cases and 9,588 deaths reported.

.(MSDH)

As of Sept. 27, there were 610 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 226 were in the ICU and 150 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.(MSDH)
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.(MSDH)
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

