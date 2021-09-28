WLOX Careers
Two Jackson County women celebrate 100th birthdays together

By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Jackson County seniors celebrated their 100th birthdays together on Monday at the Pascagoula Senior Center.

“It’s really wonderful. It’s amazing,” birthday girl Mildred Tuck said. “I’m really blessed.”

Mildred has lived in Pascagoula since 1955 and turned 100 on June 12. Although she still drives, her best friend Peggy Wilkinson took her to the gathering.

“I just came with her today to rejoice with her again that she is 100 years old, and I’m hoping that being in the company of two 100-year-olds, I’ll get there one day,” Wilkinson said.

Sharing the milestone is Margie Szymonik.

“I have sciatica, and the Pope has sciatica, so that makes me kind of holy,” she said, joking.

Margie will turn 100 on Christmas Day, but with her birthday falling on Dec. 25, she says this was her first birthday party of the century.

“My mama always fooled me. She said the fruit cake was my birthday cake,” she said.

The event kicked off at 3 p.m.

“We had a great time,” said Mary Cooper, coordinator of Senior Citizen and Cultural Art Center. “I had a great time. I hope everybody had a great time. We had a great turnout.”

The two women shared their secrets to living long, happy lives with WLOX.

“I have to say put your faith in God, and try to treat other people like you want to be treated,” Mildred said.

“No smoke, no drink and plenty of exercise and a lot of beans and rice,” Margie added.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

