St. Martin’s Hailey Green shining on ‘The Voice’

By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Martin High School sophomore Hailey Green is a linebacker for the Yellowjackets junior varsity football team. She’s also a gifted singer, and is on this season of The Voice - her second appearance on the show.

She didn’t get past blind auditions in season 19, but this time around, she did - and she’s now a member of Blake Shelton’s team. Hailey says playing up to three times a week with her band at bars and restaurants up and down the Coast helped her gain loads of confidence between then and now, and she feels much more at ease performing.

“I can’t try to change my voice just so other people will like it. I think that’s one thing I’ve learned,” she said. “I think what helped that was gigging, it helped me get comfortable with my own voice. I’m more confident in my voice than I was in season 19 and I think that helped a lot.”

