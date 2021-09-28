Small businesses already preparing for holiday shopping season

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It seems like it happens earlier and earlier every year. There are still 88 days left, but some South Mississippi shoppers and businesses just can’t wait until Christmas. Many of those businesses are in downtown Ocean Springs and believe now might be the time to start marking things off your shopping list.

Gift wrapping, seasonal store stocking, and candle lights in dreary weather are all signs that the holidays are near.

“I get the goosebumps just thinking about it,” said Merileigh Miner Furr.

Christmas is a busy time of year especially for Furr at Miner’s Toy Store. Although Christmas is about 12 weeks away, Furr said with COVID-19 and staffing shortages, she knew to prepare sooner this year.

“Well, we have had so many people in shopping earlier than usual this year because they’ve heard the news that some of the freight is delayed and may not arrive on time,” Furr said. “In our industry, we are encouraged to go ahead and order and have all of our shipments delivered just in case, so the back room is full.”

Susannah Snyder said everything inside Hillyer House is handmade. While big-box stores may see delays, Snyder said working with local artists and small businesses across the country has been an advantage.

“We’ve been really fortunate compared to a lot of other industries,” Snyder said. “We do certainly see, say a potter runs out of a glaze material and that’s set back on the supply chain and it might take longer than usual, but we receive orders every day and all of our artists try to send us orders within four to six weeks.”

Whether you’re buying gifts early or just window shopping, many small businesses are working to meet holiday shopper’s demands before the rush.

