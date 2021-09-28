Scattered showers and storms today

Showers and storms have popped up today, and some will linger into the afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible within these storms. It’s also much more humid today, and we’ll warm up into the mid 80s. Rain chances will be a little lower after the sunset tonight, but a few showers can’t be ruled out. We’ll stay very warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring scattered showers and storms. The humidity will stick around through the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. There will be more sunshine on Friday and Saturday with lower rain chances. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, there are currently no threats to the Gulf Coast or the U.S. Hurricane Sam is a major hurricane, but it is expected to remain out to sea. There are two other tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic that will likely become tropical depressions. Finally, the remnants of Peter in the Western Atlantic could redevelop into a tropical system.

