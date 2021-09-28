WLOX Careers
Saints arrive back in New Orleans for first time since August

PJ Williams returns an interception against the Patriots. (Source: Michael Nance)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The Saints left New Orleans exactly one month ago, not knowing when they’d be back, or where they would be in the meantime. A couple weeks in Dallas, two true road games and a home game played in Jacksonville later, normalcy finally is setting in for the black and gold.

Sunday’s win wasn’t a poster-worthy performance offensively, with just over four yards per play, but with the way the defense stepped up - forcing three turnovers - not much more offense was needed. Going 1-0 on the day was certainly their top priority, but landing back in Louisiana was something they were looking forward to almost just as much.

“We couldn’t wait to get home. I know a lot of guys couldn’t wait, I couldn’t wait, I think we were more happy going home after the win,” wide receiver Marquez Callaway said. “The win was the first thing on our minds, but as soon as we won, you could hear us chanting going back to the locker room, ‘we’re going home!’ Everybody is happy to get home. I’m happy I finally slept in my bed. I’m just happy to be here.”

