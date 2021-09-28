WLOX Careers
Saenger Theatre still a work in progress in downtown Biloxi

By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - They say the show must go on, and at the Saenger Theatre in Biloxi, the construction show and the renovation work have only gone on sporadically since 2018.

“Work at the Saenger is continuing,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, Biloxi public affairs specialist. “Repairs on the exterior brick has been complete on all walls except on the front. Right now, contractors are working on the front, which is the west end of the Saenger. Right now, they’re working on repairing the exterior brick, repairing the canopy so they can put that back, and the front doors. On the interior, there has been painting that’s been completed, some kind of patchwork that has been completed, Some of the chairs have been removed, some of you have seen that. When those were taken out that was so they could put in scaffolding so they could do repair work. They’ve also completed the fire safety devices on the interiors.”

Since work began, there have been delays and the work is sporadic, and every time the bell rings for more work, there’s been either a funding issue or bad weather delaying the progress.

“It has been frustrating because the progress has been taking a while because it’s an historic building,” Dobbs-Walton said. “The city has asked for about $1 million from the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund to continue the interior work. We have asked for the money, so we’re waiting to get word on that.”

They’re hoping that funding will come through and they can finally move forward on this $5 million project that’s been going on since 2018.

“Mayor Gilich knows that this process has been taking a while, but know that he’s been working on it and he wants to get it done as quick as possible and have it opened for people to enjoy as quick as possible,” she added.

The Saenger was built in July 1928 and opened in January of 1929. In 1975, the building was sold to the city of Biloxi.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

