Moss Point hosts community meeting discussing future project proposals to state legislature

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The River City has been Charlie Myles’s home for 75 years and now Myles says his voice is finally being heard.

“To be able to listen to the things [Mayor Billy Knight] has to say, as well as to be able to offer my input into things that he’s trying, because this has never happened before,” said Myles.

Over a two hour meeting on Sept. 22, around 30 residents and city leaders posed questions to the mayor about the list of projects. One of those was from Richard Young, who says he wants to see a more financially conscious approach to improvement projects.

“What are we going to do? What is our thinking on fixing this and not throwing away money from year to year?” asked Young.

The meeting also consisted of discussions regarding potential projects that will be presentenced to state legislatures for funding. Mayor Billy Knight says the projects include drainage and sewage improvements, building back the parks and recreation department, enhancing public safety with additional fire engines, and repairing city buildings.

All of those are projects that Myles says he is excited to see for the future of the River City.

“We’re leaving here tonight feeling confident that Mr. Knight and his staff are capable of taking all of the energy and questions that was given him tonight and putting together a very fruitful tree for the city of Moss Point,” said Myles.

Knight says at the top of the list of projects is the improvements to infrastructure. He plans to submit all of the project ideas in November.

“That will give them time to review it, start mocking it up, so when they take it to committee they all understand what we want,” said Knight. “They got time to call us with questions if they have a question. So, we just want to give it to them so they don’t have to rush.”

