MHSAA adjusts final week of football schedule

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The MHSAA voted to change the end of the high school football season dates due to lack of officials, the association confirmed in a video release on Monday.

2A, 3A and 4A schools will play their final regular season games on Thursday, October 28, while 1A, 5A and 6A schools will play their final games Thursday, November 4. All playoff games will remain on Friday nights as a result. Executive director Rickey Neaves said these changes should help availability for postseason games, as well as give teams an extra day to prepare for the playoffs.

