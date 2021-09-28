WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hurricane Sam swirling over Atlantic with Category 4 winds

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Sam's top sustained winds rose again...
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Sam's top sustained winds rose again to 130 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane.(National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam strengthened again to a powerful Category 4 storm on Tuesday, centered well offshore in the Atlantic Ocean but still capable of sending dangerous swells and rip currents later this week to the Bahamas, Bermuda and eventually the northeastern U.S. coast.

Sam is located about 610 miles (980 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands and is traveling northwest at 9 mph (14 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a morning advisory. Hurricane-force winds were extending outward 40 miles (65 kilometers) from its center.

Its maximum sustained winds rose again to 130 mph (215 kph), making it a Category 4 hurricane. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, and forecasters expected it to remain a major hurricane through late this week as it turns northward on a track that would keep its center well offshore.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Stone County Circuit Court Clerk Jeffrey O’Neal is accused of embezzling over $200,000...
Former Stone County court clerk indicted on embezzlement charges
Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said deputies were called to assist with the search of Nevaeh...
Missing La. toddler’s body found in Hancock County, coroner says
Dog picks up scent of Mississippi woman missing since September 2nd

Latest News

MGCCC defensive lineman Levi Madison was killed in a car crash Sept. 24 while heading back to...
MGCCC football player remembered for his charm, big smile, and ‘teddy bear personality’
Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer submits data on children’s COVID-19 vaccine
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
GOP blocks bill to fund government
Over a two hour meeting on Sept. 22, around 30 residents and city leaders posed questions to...
Moss Point hosts community meeting discussing future project proposals to state legislature