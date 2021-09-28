WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Biloxi, Southern Miss alum Tim Jones signs with Jaguars’ practice squad

Biloxi alum Tim Jones fields a punt during warmups prior to Southern Miss' game against South...
Biloxi alum Tim Jones fields a punt during warmups prior to Southern Miss' game against South Alabama on September 3, 2020(WLOX Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Biloxi High School and Southern Miss wideout Tim Jones was elevated to the Jaguars practice squad on Monday.

Jones hauled in over 2,000 yards and nine touchdowns in four years with Southern Miss. In high school, he was second team All-State, and earned over 3,500 yards and 29 touchdowns as a wideout for the Indians.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said deputies were called to assist with the search of Nevaeh...
Missing La. toddler’s body found in Hancock County, coroner says
Former Stone County Circuit Court Clerk Jeffrey O’Neal is accused of embezzling over $200,000...
Former Stone County court clerk indicted on embezzlement charges
People flocked to the Pascagoula River Audubon Center for its annual hummingbird festival.
Crowd flocks to Hummingbird Festival in Moss Point
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61

Latest News

High School Football
MHSAA adjusts final week of football schedule
PJ Williams returns an interception against the Patriots. (Source: Michael Nance)
Saints arrive back in New Orleans for first time since August
Mississippi Prep
FOOTBALL: Mississippi Prep vs. Tennessee Valley Prep
Lina May came home with all conference honors this week for cross country.
Vancleave alum earns Conference USA honors for cross country