Biloxi, Southern Miss alum Tim Jones signs with Jaguars’ practice squad

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Biloxi High School and Southern Miss wideout Tim Jones was elevated to the Jaguars practice squad on Monday.

Jones hauled in over 2,000 yards and nine touchdowns in four years with Southern Miss. In high school, he was second team All-State, and earned over 3,500 yards and 29 touchdowns as a wideout for the Indians.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.