Biloxi to join group aimed at creating the Harrison County Family Justice Center

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence is one of just a handful of organizations in the state aimed at helping victims of violent crime, domestic violence, and sexual assault.

However, leaders are ramping up plans to bring something to the Coast no other area in Mississippi has.

“This would allow us to be a coordinated community response team moving into one building,” said CEO Stacey Riley.

That’s the vision in mind for the Harrison County Family Justice Center, which is based on the justice center model that originated in California more than 20 years ago. Programs have since popped up across the U.S., and the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence hopes to bring one to South Mississippi.

On Tuesday, the Biloxi City Council voted for a memorandum of understanding, agreeing to be part of the group to make the center come to life.

“We would have people from our agency, people from different law enforcement within this collaboration, court personnel,” Riley said.

The goal is to get city and county resources all under one roof to help with any legal or safety issues that victims may have.

“It removes barriers if someone can come in and instantly get someone they can talk to and get access to based on what their needs on,” Riley said.

While there’s a lot of buzz surrounding the project, organizers said that it could take a few years before the doors open, but that doesn’t mean progress isn’t being made.

“If we can get this put together and make this a successful project, it could be the first in the state of Mississippi,” Riley said.

While the center secures the resources needed for the project, they hope other community groups agree to join the cause.

“We can even have social service agencies, other non-profits in the community to work together,” Riley said.

The Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence is also waiting on agreements from the Gulfport City Council and the Harrison County Board of Supervisors so that they can work together on making the plans a reality.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

