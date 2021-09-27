Zion Williamson to miss preseason; should be ready for regular season

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will miss the preseason and should be ready for the regular season. Williamson fractured his right foot had surgery during the summer said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin.

David Griffin on Zion's injury update#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/5WjdV0VpVe — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 27, 2021

Griffin stated that the former Duke star broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, and he doesn’t think it’s terribly likely that he will be playing in the preseason.

Williamson was limited to just 24 games during his rookie season and didn’t make his NBA debut until January because of a knee injury that kept him out for 13 weeks. Last season, Williamson’s season ended early because of a thumb injury.

Despite that, Williamson has averaged 25.7 points on 60.4% shooting in his first two seasons.

