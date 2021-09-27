WLOX Careers
WCU named “Southeast Hidden Gem”

William Carey University has again been selected as a “Southeast Hidden Gem” by College Raptor, a leading college planning platform that helps families discover the best colleges at the best prices.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University has again been selected as a “Southeast Hidden Gem” by College Raptor, a leading college planning platform that helps families discover the best colleges at the best prices.

The award is based on a combination of factors, including median SAT/ACT scores for incoming freshmen, selectivity rate, graduation and retention rates, endowment per student, campus diversity, student-faculty ratio, four-year graduation rate and other key metrics as reported to the National Center for Education Statistics.

“Our students rely on us to help them achieve their educational goals and take their places as members of the community. We are pleased to see an independent rating service like College Raptor consistently recognize William Carey University for its ability to provide high-quality education at an affordable price,” said WCU President Dr. Tommy King.

College Raptor’s 2022 rankings were released on Sept. 23. The announcement marks the fifth consecutive year that William Carey University has been named a “Southeast Hidden Gem.”

“Finding hidden gem schools for students is core to how we help families discover great college choices. We take pride in making it easy for students to make those connections through our Hidden Gems rankings lists by highlighting excellent schools like William Carey University,” said Bill Staib, CEO of College Raptor.

Other Mississippi four-year institutions recognized as Hidden Gems in College Raptor’s 12-state southeast U.S. region include Millsaps College and Mississippi College.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

