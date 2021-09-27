Tourism board moving forward after resignation of CEO

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The resignation of Coastal Mississippi CEO Milton Segarra more than a week ago is still having ripple effects across the Coast, not about the future of tourism, but about the future of those in charge of promoting it.

Recent infighting on the board of commissioners has created a challenge to the regional tourism concept that members are supposed to promote, and it may take a while to straighten out.

The Gulf Coast has a lot to offer visitors - golfing, gaming and beaches - but the beauty belies the ugly among those who are working to promote the attractions.

“The biggest priority is what has been my entire presidency, to bring this board together,” said Brooke Shoultz, president of the Coastal Mississippi Board of Commissioners.

The commissioners - which includes nine from Harrison County and three each from Hancock and Jackson counties - have been pulled to opposite sides over CEO Milton Segarra, who announced his intent to resign on Sept. 16.

Shoultz said that her main issues with Segarra were about transparency, and she uses this one example of executive pushback:

“When we were putting together our fiscal year budget last year. I asked for a salary schedule,” said Shoultz. “That is a huge percent of our budget. And, I was told no, that that had private information and I was not going to be provided that.”

Now, the issues have become territorial.

Mark Henderson, who was one of the commissioners from Hancock County and served as the board’s vice president, also resigned suddenly, claiming that the board was no longer functional and that Harrison County had too much power.

“Mark putting out publicly what he said, it’s very disheartening. Jackson County calling for an investigation surrounding the terms of Milton’s resignation... They were in all the meetings,” said Shoultz.

Harrison County has the dominant representation because it contributes about 80% of the operational budget through hotel room taxes.

As by state statute, board members are appointed by the boards of supervisors of each county. District 3 Harrison County Supervisor Marlin Ladner, who helped form the commission in the beginning, has a simple answer to any suggestions to change.

“The way it’s created now is what the board of supervisors agreed to,” said Marlin. “And I was part of that negotiation, and I will not approve or change the composition of the board.”

Despite that, Shoultz said the board in the past has not had a disagreement when it comes to the bottom line: promotion of all three counties.

“Any marketing-related effort has always been unanimous consent,” said Shoultz.

She said a unified board and a “One Coast” concept is still her goal.

“At the end of the day, Harrison County is going to promote the entire Gulf Coast,” said Shoultz. “We’re not going to stop people from crossing one bridge or the other. We will continue to promote all three counties, whether we’re Coastal Mississippi or Harrison County.

Shoultz said that the board will have a special called meeting Tuesday to discuss appointing an interim CEO and forming a search committee for a permanent replacement.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.