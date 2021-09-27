Sports betting delayed due to Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns, sports betting in Louisiana is delayed due to Hurricane Ida.

Sports betting was scheduled to start in mid-September.

“The Gaming Division at La State Police is charged with reviewing all applications for Sports Betting. They do the investigation of the applicants as well as the vendors that the applicants will utilize to implement their Sports Book operations. When Hurricane Ida hit our state, all of the troopers assigned to the Gaming Division were deployed to hurricane recovery efforts. We lost approximately 10-14 days of licensing work during that period. The State Police Gaming Division is now back at full capacity and is continuing the licensing process for the applicants. They are committed to getting this process done as quickly as possible while doing it in a compliant and legal way. As they finish their work they will make their recommendation on each individual application to the La Gaming Control Board. As Chairman I will review those recommendations and act on them as quickly as possible. Our goal is to have Sports Betting up and running as soon as it can be implemented compliant with state law. In the meantime, the applicants are moving forward with their plans on the implementation of sports betting contingent upon their license being approved. The process is moving as quickly as possible as we want to offer quality sports betting program to the 55 parishes that approved it by a vote of our citizens,” said Johns

Related Story: Sports betting in Louisiana to begin as early as next month

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.