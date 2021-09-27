WLOX Careers
Returning vote to felons being heard by appeals court

Appeals court hearing arguments over Mississippi voting ban for those convicted of one of 22 felony crimes.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - The Fifth Circuit of Appeals listened to arguments about whether thousands of Mississippians should regain the right to vote.

Currently, Mississippi has a lifelong voting ban for those convicted of 22 types of felony crime, including murder, rape, arson and forgery.

The plaintiffs would let the ban stand for those convicted of murder or rape, but want the rest of the provisions struck down as unconstitutional.

The ban affects 11 percent of Mississippi’s population, which works out to be around 235,000 people.

