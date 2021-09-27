WLOX Careers
Miss. homecoming queen gives crown to friend who lost mother to cancer

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - After she was crowned homecoming queen, Nyla Covington instead gave her crown to a classmate whose mother died that morning due to cancer.

Over the weekend, Covington and Brittany Walters’ story has gone viral.

The two stood on Forrest County Agricultural High School’s homecoming court during Friday night’s game against West Marion.

During halftime, Covington decided to give her crown to Walters after her mother, A.J. Walters, an employee at FCAHS, passed that morning.

Kristi Easterling shared pictures of the moment on Facebook. In her post, she said, “There was not a dry eye in the stadium. What we have witnessed is pure class.”

Easterling described A.J. Walters as “always kind and smiling.” She also said that “the act that Nyla performed Friday night would have made [her] so proud.”

Kari Ryals also shared a picture of the two girls on Facebook. She said Covington’s act of kindness was “the most heartfelt thing” she has seen in a long time at FCAHS.

She also said, “You always hear about Aggie Pride, but we actually saw it take place among our young people tonight.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

