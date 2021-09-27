Long Beach woman achieves fitness goals despite pandemic and physical challenges

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite the pandemic and physical challenges, one Long Beach woman hasn’t stopped chasing her health and fitness goals.

Before COVID-19, Rebecca Bruner has always enjoyed meeting up with friends to take walks and exercise together but soon felt trapped due to the pandemic. Bruner eventually discovered another way to keep fighting for a healthy lifestyle, online.

“Someone mentioned it to me one day and I thought I’m going to check into that,” Bruner said. “And I thought what is this program and it turned out to be a wonderful exercise program where you can go online, and you can do yoga, classic which is working with weights and tubing and exercise balls.”

Silver Sneakers is a health and fitness program through some Medicare insurance plans primarily for those 65 and older.

“I’m 48 now and I have had weight issues my entire life,” said Bruner.

Despite her age, she met the requirements for membership and got moving, eventually becoming a 2021 Silver Sneakers award finalist. Bruner said she never knew she would be recognized or rewarded by simply doing what she loved while putting her health first.

“I didn’t want to be obese number one and I saw my dad I saw my dad lose over a hundred pounds and I thought if he can do it I can do it,” Bruner said. “In the process of all this, I’ve lost 60 pounds.”

Bruner said while dealing with other physical challenges like cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and even being legally blind have motivated her to keep chasing after her goal in her weight loss journey.

“When I found out I was one of the top ten finalists I had told myself I’m not doing this for recognition,” Bruner said. “I’m doing to help people. Whatever disability you have regardless of what your challenges are you can do anything,” she said.

