Kroger gunman asked to leave job morning of shooting, police say

Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Police identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman in a mass shooting Thursday, Sept. 24, 2021 at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee.(NBC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The investigation into the mass shooting last Thursday at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville continues with police releasing new information Monday about the shooter.

Last Friday, investigators identified 29-year-old Uk Thang as the gunman who shot 15 people, killing one before turning the gun on himself.

Four victims remain hospitalized at Regional One in stable but non-critical condition.

Police said Thang was a third-party vendor inside the store, but neither investigators nor Kroger have said what vendor hired him.

On Monday, Collierville police confirmed Thang was asked to leave his job the morning of the shooting.

Police say Thang moved to Collierville in summer 2020.

Police are still processing evidence and interviewing witnesses to the shooting. The store remains closed.

According to the police department, the Town of Collierville met with Kroger leaders Monday to discuss support for employees and the community regarding mental well-being and relief funding. Additional meetings will take place over the coming days to discuss reopening the store.

