WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hurricane Sam, small but mighty, swirls offshore in Atlantic

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday but was centered well offshore and posed no threats to land, though it could generate dangerous rip currents.

Sam is located about 800 miles (1,290 kilometers) southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is traveling northwest at 8 mph (13 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

Sam had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph), making it a Category 4 hurricane. Forecasters said there would be little change in its strength over the next day or so, followed by a slow weakening. Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — through midweek.

The Miami-based hurricane center said Sam was a small tropical cyclone, with hurricane-force winds extending outward just 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its center.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. But swells from Hurricane Sam could cause dangerous rip current conditions off the coast of the Lesser Antilles early this week, forecasters said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said deputies were called to assist with the search of Nevaeh...
Missing La. toddler’s body found in Hancock County, coroner says
People flocked to the Pascagoula River Audubon Center for its annual hummingbird festival.
Crowd flocks to Hummingbird Festival in Moss Point
The Gulf Coast Invitational drew 14 high school marching bands from across the region to Biloxi...
Gulf Coast Invitational draws 14 high school marching bands
Ocean Springs is celebrating Oktoberfest this weekend with Craft Advisory Brewing throwing a...
Oktoberfest comes to Ocean Springs thanks to Craft Advisory Brewing
This photo shows 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
Missing La. toddler’s body found; stepfather arrested in disappearance

Latest News

Marrisha Jenkins was forced to quarantine before getting a chance to hold her little bundle of...
New mother dies from COVID-19 before ever holding her baby
President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators...
Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot after authorization
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called again on Monday for Congress to act...
Biden administration proposes DACA workaround: a rule to shield ‘Dreamers’
Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer to apply for kids vaccines
In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to be freed from oversight