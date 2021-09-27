Gulfport water bills set to rise Oct. 1st

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you live in Gulfport, you’ll soon be paying more for water. A set rate increase delayed by the pandemic is now going into effect October 1. 2021.

The price increase is based on the amount of water you use each month. According to the city, an average customer using around 5,000 gallons of water a month would see an increase of about $1.56 on their water bill.

Click here to see a PDF version of this chart on the water department’s rate change.

This water rate change from the City of Gulfport was delayed because of the pandemic. (City of Gulfport)

This increase is part of a rate structure ordinance the city set in 2015.

In January 2021, Gulfport moved back to regular, consumption based billing following a flat-fee billing the city used as it converted to digital meters.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.