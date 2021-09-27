WLOX Careers
Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61

(CHARLES SMITH | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Governor Ronnie Musgrove’s wife has died at the age of 61.

Melody Bruce Musgrove’s family says she died at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where she was being treated for leukemia on Monday.

Musgrove served as the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs director from 2010 to 2016.

