WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Dog picks up scent of Mississippi woman missing since September 2nd

(WTOK)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department has new information on the search for 79-year-old Molly Ruth Netherland.

A search and rescue K-9 has captured the scent of Netherland going down Highway 495 south.

Since the scent was picked up, officials have had to stop the search but are continuing the morning of Monday the 27.

Netherland has been missing from her home on Old Jackson Road since September 2.

Netherland suffers from dementia. Right before she went missing, she was talking about going to Pascagoula to get some papers.

Netherland used to live in Pascagoula, but that was more than 15 years ago.

Drones with thermal cameras, a helicopter, sonar and search and rescue teams have all taken part in the effort to find Netherland.

If you have any information about Netherland, you are asked to call the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office at 601-743-2255 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said deputies were called to assist with the search of Nevaeh...
Missing La. toddler’s body found in Hancock County, coroner says
People flocked to the Pascagoula River Audubon Center for its annual hummingbird festival.
Crowd flocks to Hummingbird Festival in Moss Point
The Gulf Coast Invitational drew 14 high school marching bands from across the region to Biloxi...
Gulf Coast Invitational draws 14 high school marching bands
Ocean Springs is celebrating Oktoberfest this weekend with Craft Advisory Brewing throwing a...
Oktoberfest comes to Ocean Springs thanks to Craft Advisory Brewing
Physical challenges like cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and being legally blind have motivated...
Long Beach woman pushes past physical disabilities to reach weight loss goals

Latest News

Miss. homecoming queen gives crown to friend who lost mother to cancer
Miss. homecoming queen gives crown to friend who lost mother to cancer
Former Stone County Circuit Court Clerk Jeffrey O’Neal is accused of embezzling over $200,000...
Former Stone County court clerk indicted on embezzlement charges
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
Warm and a little humid today. Rain chances return on Tuesday.
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast