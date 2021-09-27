WLOX Careers
Cool morning. Not as crisp this week.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT
It’s a cool morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 60s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Expect a less crisp feel in the air today, but still fairly comfortable. This is because our dew points have begun to increase as we move into a muggier pattern this week. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s today with a heat index as warm as the lower 90s. Skies should be mostly sunny today. Tomorrow and Wednesday look cloudier with a chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms. Despite plenty of tropical activity in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Sam, there are zero direct or credible threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast region over the next five days.

