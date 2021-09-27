Coliseum hotel plan to move forward pending approval from Board of Supervisors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A hotel development for the Mississippi Coast Coliseum is now moving forward after the pandemic slowed things down.

This hotel plan could have visitors staying on coliseum property in as soon as two years.

Developers from Louisiana brought their revamped plan for building a $30 million hotel project on the Mississippi Coast Coliseum grounds to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors Monday.

Coliseum Executive Director Matt McDonnell has been working with Bienvenue Group on the revised project. Back in 2019, Bienvenue had a lease agreement with the Coliseum for a $1 million, 99-year lease with the developer, but McDonnell said all have to be renegotiated.

“Harrison County Board of Supervisors is the appointing authority for the majority of the board members on the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Commission,” McDonnell said. “Therefore, they have oversight in our operation, so we need their blessings to proceed.”

Supervisors learned how developers plan to completely fund the project without using taxpayer money. Bienvenue now has The nonprofit Provident Resources Group to help with finances.

“That SPE (Special Purpose Entity), as we refer to it, will be the entity that borrows the funds, enters into the contract for the construction of the hotel, and for its ultimate management upon completion,” said Steve Hicks, Provident Resources Group CEO. “The bonds will be sold through the municipal market and will be tax-exempt.”

It has not yet been determined how big the hotel will be or exactly where it will be built. McDonnell said he would like it to be built behind the coliseum so guests can walk from the hotel directly to the coliseum for events.

McDonnell said he looks forward to seeing the great impacts the hotel will bring, not only providing a place for guests to stay but bringing more jobs to the community.

“In the construction process, you’re going to have a number of temporary jobs,” said Pratt Provosty. “Construction jobs that will be added to the community. Once you get the facility up and running and stabilized then you got full staff.”

Developers are expected to bring the full resolution to supervisors later this fall.

