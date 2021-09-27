WLOX Careers
1,773 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 235 new cases and 7 new deaths reported over the last three days.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,773 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 deaths in the state over the weekend. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Thursday and 3pm Sunday.

Of the new cases, 235 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that period. New cases were reported in Harrison County (88), Pearl River County (53), Jackson County (48), George County (21), Hancock County (20), and Stone County (5).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George473572679
Hancock75341137215
Harrison33,15149353275
Jackson23,73534928339
Pearl River915122121042
Stone3513608714

Statewide, 55 deaths were reported over the weekend. Of those, 28 deaths occurred between Sept. 12-23, including in Harrison County (4) and Jackson County (1). An additional 27 deaths that occurred between Aug. 24 and Sept. 20 were identified through death certificate reports, including in Hancock County (1) and Harrison County (1).

As of Sept. 26 at 3pm, there have been a total of 484,675 cases and 9,480 deaths reported.

.(MSDH)

As of Sept. 22, there were 745 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 259 were in the ICU and 205 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.(MSDH)
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

