WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Vancleave alum earns Conference USA honors for cross country

Lina May came home with all conference honors this week for cross country.
Lina May came home with all conference honors this week for cross country.(Conference USA)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) -Vancleave alum Lina May made a name for herself throughout Conference USA this week as she was named C-USA Runner of the week.

The Southern Miss junior bettered her personal record by 20 seconds in the 5K this week in the cross country team’s first meet in Huntsville this past weekend.

May missed last season because of injury and now sits third in the 5K standings for Conference USA.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Jordan Thomsen, Joshua Hankins and Kelly King
Police: Men lied about ‘free car’ sign to avoid being arrested for auto theft
The parking lot of Gulfport’s J&W Quick Stop was packed and had cars going into the street for...
Family and friends host vigil for man killed in Golden Nugget Casino
People flocked to the Pascagoula River Audubon Center for its annual hummingbird festival.
Crowd flocks to Hummingbird Festival in Moss Point
Legislative leaders request that more than medical marijuana be included in a special session...
Legislative leaders request that more than medical marijuana be included in a special session call
Levi Madison, a MGCCC freshman defensive lineman from Meridian, died early Friday morning in a...
MGCCC player killed, 1 injured, in car crash following game

Latest News

FNFS Part 1 (9/24/21)
Friday Night Football Showdown (09/24/2021) - Part One
FNFS Part 2 (9/24/21)
Friday Night Football Showdown (9/24/21) - Part Two
Friday Night Football Showdown - Top plays of the night (09/24/2021)
Friday Night Football Showdown - Top plays of the night (09/24/2021)
This year's Slavic Invitational features 428 two-person teams representing 20 states.
Slavic Invitational has reach way beyond Magnolia state