Vancleave alum earns Conference USA honors for cross country

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) -Vancleave alum Lina May made a name for herself throughout Conference USA this week as she was named C-USA Runner of the week.

The Southern Miss junior bettered her personal record by 20 seconds in the 5K this week in the cross country team’s first meet in Huntsville this past weekend.

May missed last season because of injury and now sits third in the 5K standings for Conference USA.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.