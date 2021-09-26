WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Sheriff: Florida deputy shot in traffic stop not going to survive

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a North Florida sheriff’s deputy who was recently shot twice during a traffic stop is not going to survive his injuries.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Saturday that doctors did their best to save 29-year-old Deputy Joshua Moyers, but “there was just nothing they could do.”

Leeper says the deputy’s family decided that Moyers’ organs should be donated, so medical personnel are keeping him alive until the hospital can find matches for the organs.

Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save...
Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save him, but “there was just nothing they could do,” the sheriff says.(Source: Nassau County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

Moyers was shot early Friday morning just north of Jacksonville after pulling over 35-year-old Patrick McDowell.

Investigators are searching for McDowell and have warned the public that he’s likely armed and dangerous.

Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the public that...
Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the public that he’s likely armed and dangerous.(Source: Nassau County Sheriff's Office via Twitter)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi Madison, a MGCCC freshman defensive lineman from Meridian, died early Friday morning in a...
MGCCC player killed, 1 injured, in car crash following game
(L-R) Jordan Thomsen, Joshua Hankins and Kelly King
Police: Men lied about ‘free car’ sign to avoid being arrested for auto theft
Lawmakers reach agreement on medical marijuana bill
Lawmakers reach agreement on medical marijuana bill
Justin Lee Miller, 31, of Lucedale was treated at a hospital and taken into custody. Miller was...
VIDEO: Traffic stop in George County turns into two-county, high-speed chase; ends in arrest
A man was caught on camera damaging property inside Quave Brothers Po’Boys & Meat Market in...
WATCH: Man caught on camera smashing cash registers at well-known D’Iberville restaurant

Latest News

Investigators are searching for the 35-year-old suspect and have warned the public that he’s...
Manhunt underway after Fla. deputy shot during traffic stop
An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in...
Sheriff’s office: At least 3 killed in Amtrak derailment
Sam strengthens into 4th major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam becomes Category 4 storm far from land
People flocked to the Pascagoula River Audubon Center for its annual hummingbird festival.
Crowd flocks to Hummingbird Festival in Moss Point