WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Police investigate fatal fall of mother, son at San Diego ballpark

Police say a 40-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son died after falling from the third level...
Police say a 40-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son died after falling from the third level of San Diego's Petco Park onto the street below. They say it is too early to know whether the fall was accidental or intentional but noted that the victims’ deaths “appeared to be suspicious.”(Source: KGTV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old son Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The woman, 40, and the boy were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., about 20 minutes after police were alerted to the incident, Lt. Andra Brown told the newspaper.

The pair fell from the third level concourse — the equivalent of six stories high — to the sidewalk below on Tony Gwynn Drive, Brown said.

Their names were not released; both lived in San Diego. The mother and child had been at a dining/concession area on the concourse level prior to the fall, Lt. Adam T. Sharki said. The child’s father was at the ballpark when the deaths occurred, police reported.

Police told the Union-Tribune it is too early to know whether the fall was accidental or intentional but noted that the victims’ deaths “appeared to be suspicious.”

Brown said investigators understand that there may have been a number of people in the concourse area who might have more information, which, she said, could potentially “give the family some peace.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parking lot of Gulfport’s J&W Quick Stop was packed and had cars going into the street for...
Family and friends host vigil for man killed in Golden Nugget Casino
(L-R) Jordan Thomsen, Joshua Hankins and Kelly King
Police: Men lied about ‘free car’ sign to avoid being arrested for auto theft
Legislative leaders request that more than medical marijuana be included in a special session...
Legislative leaders request that more than medical marijuana be included in a special session call
Levi Madison, a MGCCC freshman defensive lineman from Meridian, died early Friday morning in a...
MGCCC player killed, 1 injured, in car crash following game
Michael Eric Coghill is charged with forcible fondling and lewd or indecent proposals or acts...
Father beats up pastor allegedly caught on video touching boy at bus stop

Latest News

Sam has strengthened into the fourth major hurricane of the season.
Forecasters: Sam a major hurricane, but intensity to vary
The Gulf Coast Invitational drew 14 high school marching bands from across the region to Biloxi...
Gulf Coast Invitational draws 14 high school marching bands
The festival originated in 2019 and last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, but now...
Crowd flocks to Hummingbird Festival in Moss Point
The event would have had 20 bands, but Hurricane Ida prevented six from Louisiana from coming....
Gulf Coast Invitational draws 14 high school marching bands
Almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial Hospital has seen its fair share of...
Gulfport respiratory therapist talks about Hispanic heritage