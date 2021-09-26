Oktoberfest comes to Ocean Springs thanks to Craft Advisory Brewing

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs celebrated Oktoberfest Saturday with Craft Advisory Brewing throwing a large party with games, German food, and of course, large steins of beer.

40-ounce stein holding contests and “shotski” were just some of the games put on by Craft Advisory Brewing to ring in Oktoberfest.

“Oktoberfest is a traditional brewery activity, so we just thought that as a community, it would be nice to have a party,” said owner Sandra Konrad.

Craft Advisory opened in Ocean Springs about a year and a half ago, and this is the brewery’s second Octoberfest event.

“We are just as happy as we can be. We’re so excited,” said patrons Tammy Brewer and Robin Allen

“You know, putting something together like that a lot of people haven’t been to, it’s awesome. We love it,” said co-organizer Corey Page.

Page spent the day filling patrons’ steins. Their supply of about 150 sold out by lunch. Luckily, steins from last year were ready for backup.

“Coming back this year, hoping it was going to be even better, and it’s so far it’s been fantastic,” he said.

In addition to several games and contests and a live DJ, chefs are served up traditional German dishes like potato cakes, bratwursts, schnitzel, and more.

“When you have Oktoberfest locally, you’re almost obliged to come check it out,” said Randy Soboul, president of RES Enterprises, LLC.

“Of course it’s been awesome, right? It’s wicked awesome,” said patrons Vicky Sexon and Emily Marecaux. “Cheers everybody. Let’s start Oktoberfest, and make it a good one.”

The festivities will continue Sunday with more games, German food and lots of beer.

