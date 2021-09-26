WLOX Careers
‘Deep South Ladies Conference’ generates hundreds of Christian women to Gulfport

By Brandy McGill
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Christian women from across the region are now returning to their homes from South Mississippi after a two-day ladies’ conference.

This event is more than 15 years old, each year pouring wisdom and encouragement into those who believe.

Through prayer, scripture, and fellowship women focus to evaluate their spiritual gifts to be a strength and a blessing in their community. Every other year, the sanctuary inside Temple Baptist Church in Gulfport overflows with hundreds of women for its regional Deep South Ladies Conference.

“It’s just a bunch of ladies getting together, worshipping God,” said, Melondy Smith. “We have little stories from pastor’s wives that have traveling from other states. Just encouraging especially in a time that we’re in we need that encouragement.”

Each year more than 400 women travel near and far.

“We have Georgia, Kansas, California, Pennsylvania,” said Smith.

Each year the church chooses a theme and this year it was “Stir up the Gift.”

“You pick a theme and your message is wrapped around that,” said Smith. “This year’s theme is the gift God gave you and how you use it in your community and in your home.”

We’ve been stirring up a lot of fun and a lot of Bible! Doors open at 8:20 for the final day of DSLC! There’s still time to get dressed and get to the conference for breakfast!

Posted by Temple Baptist Church on Saturday, September 25, 2021

Church Secretary Melody Smith and other women of all ages said there is nothing better than coming together as sisters in Christ with the same goal in mind.

“I really look forward to the speakers coming,” said Leia Lee, a Faith Baptist Church member. “They come with such wisdom and encouragement. It’s helpful and I like to surround myself with people that are positive and that build me up and hope to be a blessing to others.”

Friday was the start of the deep South ladies conference. Each year, the location rotates.

Next year’s conference will be in Theodore, Alabama.

