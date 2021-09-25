WLOX Careers
Kroger shooting victim shifts to non-critical condition 2 days after shooting

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim that was hospitalized following the mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville is now listed in non-critical condition.

Regional One Health says eight victims were transported to their hospital Thursday afternoon following the shooting.

During a news conference Friday, doctors reported three were in non-critical condition, three were critical, one patient was treated and released and another died.

PHOTO: Mass shooting at Collierville Kroger

According to an ROH spokesperson, there are now four victims in non-critical condition and two remain critical as of Saturday morning.

ROH did not release information on any of the victims’ injuries due to patient privacy.

According to first responders, there were 15 total victims hurt in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

