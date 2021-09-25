WLOX Careers
Johnson has 4 TD passes, LSU outlasts Mississippi St. 28-25

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) passes against Mississippi State during the first half of an...
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) passes against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Max Johnson passed for 280 yards and four touchdowns to lead LSU to a 28-25 victory over late-rallying Mississippi State.

LSU had only 343 yards offense and was 5 of 32 on third down, but reeled off several big plays when needed.

Mississippi State dominated the stat sheet with 486 yards offense and 12 third-down conversions, but turned the ball over twice inside the LSU 30-yard line and regularly squandered momentum-building drives.

Johnson was 17-of-27 passing with one interception

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

