Gorgeous weekend weather

We had another cool and crisp morning! Today will be gorgeous with sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the low 80s. The sky will stay clear tonight, and it will be easy for us to cool down into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. The humidity will increase a little bit day by day. Monday and Tuesday will be a bit more muggy with highs in the mid 80s. Plenty of sunshine is expected. There will be a small chance for showers on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. More humidity is expected.

There are currently no tropical threats to the Gulf at this time. Subtropical Storm Teresa will diminish in the Atlantic this weekend. Hurricane Sam is going to become a major hurricane in the Central Atlantic this weekend, but it is not currently a threat to land or the U.S. Another tropical wave moving off of Africa could become the next named system this upcoming week. Finally, the remnants of Peter have a very low chance of redeveloping into a tropical depression.

