WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie

Dog the Bounty Hunter attends a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at...
Dog the Bounty Hunter attends a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)(Richard Shiro | AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - According to Newsweek, Television’s Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is joining the search for Brian Laundrie, the wanted person of interest in connection with Gabby Petito’s disappearance. Saturday afternoon, a video shows the reality star banging on the screen door of the North Port home Brian shares with his parents.

The family didn’t answer and Chapman, alongside his wife, left the home. Police had arrived at the house shortly after the couple was seen leaving.

In a statement to Newsweek, Chapman’s team said he wants to help bring justice for Gabby Petito’s death. “Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves. Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family for what they’re going through and want to help bring justice for her death.”

Chapman wants anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 833-TELLDOG. All tips will remain confidential.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

No signs of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend after days of searching

Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito

Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend

Authorities searching for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park

Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing

Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say

Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi Madison, a MGCCC freshman defensive lineman from Meridian, died early Friday morning in a...
MGCCC player killed, 1 injured, in car crash following game
(L-R) Jordan Thomsen, Joshua Hankins and Kelly King
Police: Men lied about ‘free car’ sign to avoid being arrested for auto theft
Lawmakers reach agreement on medical marijuana bill
Lawmakers reach agreement on medical marijuana bill
Justin Lee Miller, 31, of Lucedale was treated at a hospital and taken into custody. Miller was...
VIDEO: Traffic stop in George County turns into two-county, high-speed chase; ends in arrest
A man was caught on camera damaging property inside Quave Brothers Po’Boys & Meat Market in...
WATCH: Man caught on camera smashing cash registers at well-known D’Iberville restaurant

Latest News

People flocked to the Pascagoula River Audubon Center for its annual hummingbird festival.
Crowd flocks to Hummingbird Festival in Moss Point
Christian women from across the region are returning Saturday to their homes from South...
‘Deep South Ladies Conference’ generates hundreds of Christian women to Gulfport
Supporters file into the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Ga., to attend former president...
Georgia rally marks debut of GOP primary ‘Trump ticket’
The rewards of an early Donald Trump endorsement were on display Saturday evening in Georgia.
Trump comments on Ga. governor at rally
An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in...
Amtrak cross-country train derails near town in Montana