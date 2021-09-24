WLOX Careers
VIDEO: Traffic stop in George County turns into two-county, high-speed chase; ends in arrest

By Akim Powell
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - What started as a minor traffic stop in George County, ended in a man being arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through multiple counties Thursday morning.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop around 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning on a vehicle in the area of IPC Road in the Basin Community for a minor traffic violation. However, the driver failed to yield, which then led deputies on a pursuit that encompassed multiple roads in both George and Jackson Counties.

The chase lasted over 30 minutes, and the driver drove 100 miles per hour.

When the pursuit crossed over into Jackson County, deputies were able to use the spike strips in an attempt to end the pursuit; however, the driver failed to stop and continued to drive on damaged tires.

Eventually, George County deputies were able to end the pursuit on Highway 63 South in the Barton area, after the driver led officers back into the original county.

Justin Lee Miller, 31, of Lucedale was treated at a hospital and taken into custody. Miller was charged with fleeing law enforcement, reckless or willful disregard for safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Justin Lee Miller was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through multiple counties Thursday morning.(George County Sheriff's Office)

He is currently at the George County Regional Correctional Facility, awaiting his initial appearance before a George County Justice Court Judge.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.

