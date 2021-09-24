WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Three adults, unborn child dead after murder-suicide on Misty Lane near Hwy. 80 in Phenix City

Heavy police presence on Hwy. 80, Misty Lane in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on Hwy. 80, Misty Lane in Phenix City(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a murder-suicide near Highway 80 in Phenix City.

According to Russell County Assistant District Attorney Mallory Hatfield, three adults and an unborn baby are dead after a murder-suicide.

On September 24, police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of US Highway 80, near Misty Lane. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim dead with a gunshot wound.

A pregnant female victim was then discovered with gunshot wounds. She was not responsive, but was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment. Upon arrival, the victim was pronounced dead by the on-duty medical staff. An attempt to save the unborn child was made, but the child also was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

The identity of all three victims have not yet been released.

Witnesses said a male ran from the scene and went into the wood line off Highway 80. A perimeter was set up and a tracking dog was brought in from the Russell County Sheriff’s Department. ALEA brought in aerial support. The suspect was found dead by what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, at a camp site that was set up inside the wood line.

Phenix City police says this incident was a result of a domestic violence encounter.

This is an on-going investigation. As this investigation is conducted more information may be released at a later time. Anyone with information should call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keli Mornay, 34, and her seven-month old son were killed on June 6, 2021, in a domestic...
Family speaks out after mother, infant killed in act of domestic violence
Overall, proficiency in both mathematics and English Language Arts (ELA) decreased across...
State test results for 2020-2021 school year released
The Gulfport Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother...
Gulfport Police searching for missing mother, 9-month-old baby
A man was caught on camera damaging property inside Quave Brothers Po’Boys & Meat Market in...
WATCH: Man caught on camera smashing cash registers at well-known D’Iberville restaurant
Joseph Dale Sonnier was sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison after shooting a task...
Gang member sentenced to 20+ years in shooting of law enforcement officer

Latest News

428 teams showed up to play in what has been called the "greatest amateur team tournament in...
44th Slavic Invitational tees off in Biloxi
Family and friends celebrate the life of a local man who lost his life in a shooting at the...
Remembering Gulfport native Randy Johnson
Levi Madison, a football player for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, died early Friday...
MGCCC player killed, 1 injured, in car crash following game
No vaccinated person under 40 has died of COVID-19 in Mississippi
Cool again tonight
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast