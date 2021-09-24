WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Students welcome bus driver home after he was hospitalized with COVID-19 for 266 days

By Alan Shope
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – A bus driver in Missouri is home after battling COVID-19 in the hospital for almost nine months.

When it was time for someone to drive Phil Clevenger home, some kids who are usually passengers made the journey special.

Phil Clevenger checked out of St. Luke’s Hospital in Overland Park after a 266-day stay battling COVID-19. He had been there since Jan. 1.

“There’s no words to express how you feel,” his mother, Beverly Clevenger, said about his release.

His fellow bus drivers took on his routes and hoped for the best.

“It’s like having a brother gone. There were times that, you know, all we can do is pray,” said fellow bus driver Tomme Sue Feil.

So, with his bus front and center, he got a welcome home from the entire town cheering him on along the way.

“It’s a little bit emotional, just overwhelming – more than I realized,” Phil Clevenger said. “It’s tough. I wouldn’t do it again.”

Phil Clevenger would, however, like to drive a school bus again someday.

“He loves those kids,” his mother said.

And they love him right back.

Phil Clevenger says community support and motivation helped him beat COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keli Mornay, 34, and her seven-month old son were killed on June 6, 2021, in a domestic...
Family speaks out after mother, infant killed in act of domestic violence
Overall, proficiency in both mathematics and English Language Arts (ELA) decreased across...
State test results for 2020-2021 school year released
The Gulfport Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother...
Gulfport Police searching for missing mother, 9-month-old baby
A man was caught on camera damaging property inside Quave Brothers Po’Boys & Meat Market in...
WATCH: Man caught on camera smashing cash registers at well-known D’Iberville restaurant
Joseph Dale Sonnier was sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison after shooting a task...
Gang member sentenced to 20+ years in shooting of law enforcement officer

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; Biden urges booster shots for those now eligible
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with President Joe Biden during the United...
Biden hosts Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Court indicates it may wait to rule on Georgia abortion law
The unprecedented partisan review — focused on the vote count in Arizona’s largest county,...
Draft of Arizona GOP’s vote review finds wider Biden win
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos