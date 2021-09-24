Scholar Athlete of the Week: Mallory Streetman

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s Mallory Streetman wears many hats on campus. She’s a state champion in track and soccer, a cheerleader, a cross country runner, active in Key Cub and the Fellowship of Christian athletes, all while being an honor roll student.

She says it’s about learning to balance academics and athletics.

“When I got to high school, I really took focus on my academics, as well,” said Streetman. “Sports don’t always last forever. It gets hard sometimes to balance them all but it’s worth it.”

Mallory is also taking her talents on and off the field to Starkville. She just committed to Mississippi State University over the weekend to run track and pursue a major in exercise science.

“I was a gymnast for the first part of my life so I’ve always found a love for health and fitness and I want to do that for the rest of my life and teach it to other people,” she said.

Mallory is a one of a kind person and player, said her coach Chris Pryor.

“When you’re talking about someone like Streetman, it’s not just the soccer, it’s not just the track, it’s not just the cross country, it’s not just the cheer,” he said. “It’s everything she brings to the table. She’s not just excelling on the pitch or on the track, but in the classroom, as well. Her personality, she’s just an all around great teammate.”

As Mallory enters her last year as a Gulfport Admiral, she’s looking forward to making memories with her teammates one last time.

“I love the people, and the bond I have with those people is the best,” she said.

