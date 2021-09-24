WLOX Careers
PT with the PD: Gulfport Police host exercise event for the public

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re looking to enjoy the beautiful weather while getting a workout in this weekend, you can “PT with the Gulfport PD.”

Gulfport Police Department is inviting members of the community to come workout with some of their officers. People of all fitness levels are invited to attend.

While the main goal is to connect with people in the community, events like this also give the department a chance to talk with anyone who may be interested in becoming a police officer.

“We promote fitness here at Gulfport Police Department. We want to pass that on. It’s also a recruiting tool,” said Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryal. “For those individuals who want to become police officers, they’re required to take a PT test. This way, they get an opportunity to speak to officers about what’s entailed in the PT test and how to prepare for that PT test in the future.”

“PT with Gulfport PD” is happening at 9:30am on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Jones Park. It is a free event and is open to the public. Bandit CrossFit is partnering with the police department for the training.

Also on Sept. 25, Gulfport Police Department is partnering with Extend a Hand, Help a Friend to host a community cleanup beginning at 7:30am at Morningside Baptist Church. Volunteers will work together to clean up the Soria City community. That event is also open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

