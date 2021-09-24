WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ocean Springs School District sees testing scores improve despite pandemic

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - While the state as a whole saw dropping scores in English Language Arts, one school district in the state actually saw improvements during the pandemic.

Most students of the Ocean Spring School District are walking with their heads high.

“The students were eager to be back, and we work them hard,” said English teacher Cindy Lowery.

And that hard work paid off here, but across the state, students struggled.

According to the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program, school districts statewide saw test scores drop. Within the past two years, math scores dropped by 12 percent and English down 6 percent.

So how did Ocean Springs School see English test scores rise? Lowery said technology and organization helped make virtual learning effective.

“We had Google classroom at the time and that enable us to organize them while they were with us. If they had to be out, then it was easy to follow,” said Lowery.

Even bouncing between in-person and online learning, students continued to take diagnostic tests every nine weeks and focused on areas for improvement.

“When they see that data, they’re able to have a sense of accountability and a sense of responsibility,” said Olivia Smith, 8th grade English teacher. “They’re able to know what their goals are.”

Lowery said even though the school district had to adjust because of the pandemic, she says teachers still made sure to push students to their furthest potential.

“We’ve insisted that they meet the expectation because we knew that they could, so we worked with them constantly and they cooperated with us,” said Lowery.

Smith said the accomplishment gives both staff and students reassurance that their strategy brings success.

“The day in and day out, the nitty gritty, seeing how hard they’ve worked makes me proud,” said Smith. “More so than anything, where they were and how far they’ve come.”

And Smith said coming this far is not a stopping point.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother...
Gulfport Police searching for missing mother, 9-month-old baby
Two inmates who escaped from Pearl River County Jail early Sunday are now back in custody, said...
Escaped Pearl River County inmates arrested overnight; 3 others charged with helping the fugitives
Keli Mornay, 34, and her seven-month old son were killed on June 6, 2021, in a domestic...
Family speaks out after mother, infant killed in act of domestic violence
Henton Kenneth Dean, 5
Missing 5-year-old in Lauderdale Co. found safe
Long Beach Police can once again run radar on Highway 90. It's something they haven't been able...
Long Beach Police once again allowed to run radar on Hwy. 90

Latest News

Enviva's Wood pellet manufacturing plant in Lucedale.
Enviva could employ nearly 100 people when completed, director says
The 6th Annual Bells Across America ceremony was held at Seabee Base in Gulfport.
Bells Across America remembers 80 fallen servicemembers at Seabee Base in Gulfport
Justin Lee Miller, 31, of Lucedale was treated at a hospital and taken into custody. Miller was...
VIDEO: Traffic stop in George County turns into two-county, high-speed chase; ends in arrest
A George County man was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through multiple...
George County man arrested after leading deputies on two-county, high-speed chase