WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Man punches nurse for vaccinating wife without his consent, police say

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERBROOKE, Quebec (Gray News) - Police want to talk with a man they say assaulted a nurse who vaccinated his wife, the CBC reported.

He had told the nurse she needed his permission to give his wife the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Martin Carrier with the Sherbrooke Police Department.

Typically, adults don’t need the approval of a family to be vaccinated.

The alleged attack happened Monday at a Brunet pharmacy in Sherbrooke, about 90 miles east of Montreal.

The nurse was treated at a hospital for a possible concussion and facial injuries. She’s recovering at home.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 30 and 45 years old with a medium build. He’s said to be about six feet tall with short dark hair, dark eyes and large eyebrows.

The company that owns the pharmacy said alleged assault is unacceptable.

“We obviously condemn this gesture, which we deem unacceptable to the pharmacy teams who have been providing essential services since the start of the pandemic,” the Jean Coutu Group Inc said in a statement.

COVID vaccinations at the pharmacy have been suspended until further notice

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keli Mornay, 34, and her seven-month old son were killed on June 6, 2021, in a domestic...
Family speaks out after mother, infant killed in act of domestic violence
Overall, proficiency in both mathematics and English Language Arts (ELA) decreased across...
State test results for 2020-2021 school year released
The Gulfport Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother...
Gulfport Police searching for missing mother, 9-month-old baby
A man was caught on camera damaging property inside Quave Brothers Po’Boys & Meat Market in...
WATCH: Man caught on camera smashing cash registers at well-known D’Iberville restaurant
Joseph Dale Sonnier was sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison after shooting a task...
Gang member sentenced to 20+ years in shooting of law enforcement officer

Latest News

Students lined the streets to welcome their bus driver home.
Students welcome bus driver home after he was hospitalized with COVID-19 for 266 days
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden urges COVID-19 booster shots for those now eligible
.
1,505 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
An Oregon school employee was placed on administrative leave for wearing blackface during a...
School employee suspended for wearing blackface to protest district’s vaccine policies